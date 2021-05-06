NBIM changes its investment policy in smaller capitalization shares

NBIM (Norges Bank Investment Management) CEO Nicolai Tangen commented in a speech he gave yesterday about managing this large sovereign wealth fund of about $ 1.12 trillion, that smaller-cap companies that were included in the benchmark indices had to go through their ESG factor analysis system before being included in their portfolio, since until now only the companies with the highest market capitalization that were included to enter an index before being included in their portfolio were analyzed with these ESG filters.

Thus, it is at the discretion of NBIM managers to choose not to invest in some companies even when they are included in benchmark indices. Tangem commented that although it has been discussed countless times whether all the companies that enter the portfolio should be analyzed with a ex-ante ethical evaluation, consider that further reduce your exposure to companies with unsustainable business models allowing the reallocation of resources to more sustainable companies, as I did know last month when presenting the new 2020/21 strategy.

He also commented that non-financial ESG data can affect long-term profitability and is certainly relevant from a financial impact standpoint. That is why NBIM has begun to build an investment simulator that compiles millions of historical data from each of its managers to be able to analyze the decisions they made and how they could be improved, “this being one of the most important technology projects. for this year, “he said.

In another vein, Tangen also commented on the home-office arguing that employees would continue to be able to work from home even when the pandemic passes, since technology has shown that portfolio management can also be done from home and they would only go twice a week to the office for meetings and to share opinions and ideas.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund reached a r10.9% stability in 2020, where the variable income (representing the 72.8% of its assets) obtained a return of 12.1%, while that of fixed income was 7.5% (representing 24.7%) and a 2.5% return on unlisted real estate investment (2.5% of the total fund).

The largest contributors to the fund’s return, in absolute terms were: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, TSMC, Alphabet, Samsung, Tencent, ASML and Nvidia.