NBI Bearings Europe collaborates with IK4-TEKNIKER for the development of new improved bearings

NBI Bearings Europe, in collaboration with IK4-TEKNIKER, has developed bearings with improved properties through the use of advanced surface treatments based on PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) technology.

The use of bearings with these PVD surface treatments increases their life and reliability, reducing the phenomenon of “fretting corrosion” and therefore reducing maintenance costs and increasing the productivity of our clients’ equipment.

In addition, and in accordance with the NBI group’s commitment to the environment, this new solution implemented by NBI Bearings Europe is environmentally friendly by avoiding the use of other types of polluting surface treatments.

The company dedicated to the design, manufacture and marketing of precision bearings, which reached annual highs at the end of April 26 with 7,450 euros per share, is currently positioned with a accumulated annual 49.55%. Likewise, the value of its securities moves around the 6,650 euros intraday.

From the technical side, the stock market indicators give it a total score of 7.5 out of 10 possible points, in a marked uptrend. Likewise, the trend in the long and medium term, the slow and fast total moment and the range of decreasing amplitude in the medium term stand out as positive. As less favorable indicators we find the decreasing volume in the long and medium term and the range of amplitude, increasing in the long term.