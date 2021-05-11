NBC will not air the Golden Globes in 2022 due to complaints about ethics and diversity

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – US television network NBC said on Monday it will not broadcast the Hollywood Golden Globes ceremony in 2022, following complaints about ethical flaws and a lack of diversity among the group that hands out the annual film awards. and television.

The decision came despite a plan approved last week by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which delivers the awards, to recruit more black members and make other changes over the next year. .

NBC said in a statement Monday that the reforms were not swift enough.

“A change of this magnitude takes time and work and we strongly feel that the HFPA needs time to do it. As such, NBC will not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022,” NBC said.

“Assuming the organization works on its plan, we hope to be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The annual Golden Globes ceremony has become one of Hollywood’s biggest award shows shortly before the Oscars.

The move follows an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times that noted that there are currently no black people in the HFPA.

The newspaper also raised long-standing ethical questions about the close relationship between the HFPA and film studios, which could influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)