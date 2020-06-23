‘The Titan Games’
Adults 18-49
NBC: 0.7 / 4
ABC: 0.4 / 2
Fox: 0.4 / 2
CBS: 0.4 / 2
The CW: 0.2 / 1
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Titan Games’: 3,890,000 [0,8/5] (1st)
09:00 – ‘The Wall’: 3,850,000 [0,7/4] (1st)
10:00 – ‘Songland’: 3,560,000 [0,6/4] (1st)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever’ (8-11 p.m.): 2,140,000 [0,4/2] (2nd)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1’ (R): 2,300,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
09:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ (R): 2,190,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 4,210,000 [0,6/4] (3rd)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 3,530,000 [0,5/3] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 2,900,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 3,500,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (R): 1,110,000 [0,2/1] (5th)
08:30 – ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (R): 1,050,000 [0,2/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ (Premiere): 1,130,000 [0,2/1] (4th)