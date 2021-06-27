NBC Olympics will broadcast the Olympics. from Tokyo with IP | News | Infrastructures

NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, has selected the technology of Cisco to perform the first fully IP broadcast of its production of the XXXII Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

For more than a decade, the collaboration with Cisco has helped NBC Olympics cover the Olympic Games with improved transmission capabilities thanks to innovative IP technology and cloud solutions. This year, more than 6,700 teams from the provider will make up the network that will allow NBC Olympics to broadcast more than 7,000 hours of coverage.

Specifically, the multinational will provide NBC Olympics with new management capabilities to ensure network activity and provide an optimized user experience. A key component to this is Cisco DNA Assurance, which uses advanced Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and wireless sensors to facilitate the management of all devices and services, also helping to quickly identify, prioritize and resolve network problems.

NBC Olympics will broadcast the Olympics. from Tokyo with IP.

Various teams of routing, switching and security for data centers and service providers complete the infrastructure of the International All-IP Transmission Center. NBC Olympics will also use Cisco Webex Calling to keep employees connected and reduce costs during the event.

“NBC Olympics continues to push the boundaries of sports production across a multitude of platforms, and together we will mark another milestone during the Tokyo Olympics with the first all-IP International Broadcast Center, redefining the way the Games are experienced through any screen and connecting a greater number of people “, highlights Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Large Scale Infrastructure Group.

“Cisco brings great value, stability, and robust services in some of the most complex scenarios,” he says. Dan Robertson, vice president of IT at NBC Olympics. “From pre-configuration to integration testing of numerous production workflows, through massive scale and distribution to our centers in Tokyo and the United States, Cisco helps us meet the demands of the world’s largest sporting event. ”.