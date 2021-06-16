NBC cancels ‘Manifest’ after the great cliffhanger of the third season … will Netflix rescue it?

NBC is renovating its grill. Or rather, cancellation. The American chain doubted whether to renew the series ‘Manifest’, ‘Debris’, ‘The extraordinary playlist of Zoe’ and ‘Good girls’, of which he has already canceled all but the last one.

In the case of the supernatural thriller, Deadline announced its cancellation on Monday, just one day before the deadline to renew the cast’s contracts. ‘Manifest’ is canceled after a third season in which it has had stable audiences, although not very high. However, it has been the most watched fiction in the US Netflix catalog in recent days.

The series remains half, then creator Jeff Rake had a six-season plan, and in fact this third year ended with a huge cliffhanger. Taking all this into account, is it possible that another chain or platform will save ‘Manifest’? The series is produced by Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV, who would already be looking for a new home for the series.

Knowing how successful Netflix is ​​in the US, will the streaming platform be interested in continuing the story? He has already done it with other canceled series such as ‘La casa de papel’, ‘Lucifer’ or ‘Cobra Kai’, turning them into renewed hits. At the moment, yes, it seems that there are no conversations about it.

‘Manifest’ can be seen on HBO Spain in our country. It premiered in September 2018, and is about the travelers of the Montego Air Flight 828 plane: after a flight with turbulence but without major scares, the crew and passengers discover that they have landed in the world five years after its takeoff. The cast is led by Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blase, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Very hurt with the cancellations

The creator shared his grief on Twitter: “My dear ‘Manifesters’, I am devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. Being closed halfway is a punch to the stomach at the very least. We hope to find a new home. Fans deserve an ending to your story. Thank you for the love you have shown me, the cast and the crew. “Next to the text, he added the hashtag #savemanifest (“Save ‘Manifest'”), which has become a global trending topic.

He is not the only one who has honestly shown his surprise and displeasure with NBC. Jane Levy, the protagonist of ‘The extraordinary playlist of Zoe’, which can also be seen on HBO Spain, has said the following to Vanity Fair: “I’m sorry, I have to say this: I see the new NBC grid and it is in plan “Okay, we could see a lot of series about crime and guns.” Our series is about love. It is a real shame to remove that from the broadcast. I think it is the wrong move. “