NBC cancels Golden Globes 2022

It seems that the time has come for the awards Golden globes. Through a statement, the NBC network has confirmed that they will refuse to broadcast the 2022 installment that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is planning. This after a series of companies and actors spoke out against that organization due to the lack of diversity among its members.

According to information from Deadline, the NBC network has joined companies such as Netflix and Warner Media in their boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that is responsible for delivering the Globes of I pray year after year, and it will not give space to their ceremony in 2022. This happened after the plan they had proposed to solve the lack of people of color in it was revealed, which have not been considered as enough.

The scandal began in February when an investigation showed that there have been no members of color within the HFPA for twenty years. To this was added the annoyance due to the lack of nominations for shows and films with African-American actors such as I May Destroy You – 100% or 5 Bloods – 100% and compared to the mention they got more controversial titles like Music by Sia – 35% and Emily in Paris – 95%.

This was what the statement said:

We believe that the HFPA is committed to significant reform. However, changes of this magnitude require time and work, we are convinced that the HFPA needs time to do this correctly. Thus, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes.

That investigation, carried out by the Los Angeles Times, not only revealed how little diverse the organization that votes the winners is, but that its members accept expensive trips as part of the campaigns that various studios carry out to consider their series and films. Finally, it was revealed in April that the former president of the HFPA, Phil Berk, had referred to the movement Black Lives Matter as a “hate movement.”

The controversy was such that even the hosts of the ceremony, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, commented on the events during their opening monologue. “Everyone is understandably angry at the HFP for their choices. A lot of garbage was nominated, that happens, ok? Is it like its distinctive brand? “, Joked the actress of Parks and Recreations. “We all know they are a Big Red Carpet scam, to sell more red carpets,” Fey said.

On the other hand, actress Scarlett Johansson also led part of the boycott, which now resulted in the cancellation of the broadcast, as she explained that for years, when she had to promote her films, she had to endure their press conferences full of sexist questions and sexual comments by its members. Amazon has also disengaged from working with the HFPA after all these events.

NBC said it would be willing to air the show in January 2023 if the organization has already made significant changes by then. The rights to run the show cost about $ 60 million.

