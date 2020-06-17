Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and he’s also a living WWE legend. He is a very charismatic character in the United States and even now there is talk that he could be a serious option as a candidate for the Presidency.

New series about childhood of The Rock

NBC confirmed the series “Young Rock”, which talks about the childhood, adolescence and youth of the charismatic The Rock. According to the statement, it would be arriving in the third quarter of 2020.

It is hard to believe that once, the situation was difficult for The Rock, because even coming from a family of fighters, the reality that was lived at that time, was very different from the current one, and a superstar of the sports show, had only simple economic gratifications.

The story of the young The Rock is one of perseverance and self-improvement, as it helps us understand how with hard effort and work, he contributed to the revolution of professional wrestling, becoming first a star of the then WWF, then a successful actor of Hollywood and finally a great businessman.

Since January, rumors of this project were heard, which was carried out immediately and is expected to be a great success, counting the first steps of the boy who became the most electrifying star of sports entertainment.

