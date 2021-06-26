NBC also cancels ‘Good Girls’, and Netflix does not plan to save it either

What a sangria is on the NBC grill. The US network has been weighing whether to renew or cancel a handful of series that, although they have passionate fandoms on social networks and have been successes in streaming, have not stood out in linear audiences. And finally he has canceled them: first ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’, then ‘Manifest’ … and now ‘Good Girls’.

The series created by Jenna Bans, a comedy about three housewives who get into the money laundering business, It has been canceled after its fourth season, which will end with a double episode on July 22. NBC and the Universal Television production company intended to renew it for a fifth and final season, which would be shorter and would end the story, but it could not be due to economic reasons according to TV Line.

As with ‘Manifest’, some eyes turned to Netflix upon hearing the news of the cancellation. The streaming platform has continued series from other networks or platforms, turning them into hits such as ‘La casa de papel’, ‘Lucifer’ or ‘Cobra Kai’. But this time they have decided to go from ‘Manifest’ and ‘Good girls’, despite the fact that both have been very successful in their catalog.

Goodbye good girls

“Well, we have given everything. Really,” Christina Hendricks said goodbye on Instagram, sharing a meme in which she covered Mae Whitman’s eyes in a scene from the series. “Thank you to our wonderful fans for your passion and your support throughout these years.”

The mythical Joan from ‘Mad Men’ has starred in ‘Bad Girls’ with Whitman (who also shared the meme on Twitter as a farewell) and Retta. Manny Montana, Lauren Lapkus, Jonathan Silverman and Matthew Lillard were also part of the cast.

"So. So. Sad."

The first three seasons of the series are available on Netflix.