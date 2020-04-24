The clubs, representatives of athletes, coaches and referees plus the multidisciplinary team from the National Basketball League (LNB) met on Thursday afternoon for an update on all issues related to the return of the current NBB season. The expectation is that the games will resume in July, with the playoffs disputed without the presence of fans. All athletes and others involved must be tested.

Flamengo and Corinthians in action at the NBB (Photo: João Pires / LNB)

Photo: Lance!

In a meeting held by videoconference, the multidisciplinary group, which was invited to study all possible scenarios for the continuation of the competition, shared with everyone the first evaluation report and protocols for returning to training and games.

A general meeting will be convened for May 4, when clubs are expected to make the final decision on the sequence of the season. For the next week, the definitive financial and structural survey for the return of the competition will be presented, taking into account all the health guidelines described in the report.

The health professionals, who make up the team, presented the clubs with a document with the necessary medical procedures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the continuation of the competition. The material was divided into three phases, which include the physical evaluations of the athletes on their return to training, the entire training period, and the resumption of the NBB. This process is expected to take about 40 days.

Within this medical procedure, it is planned to test all professionals involved in the competition in several stages.

Since March 13, when clubs made their first decision regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives from all 16 teams have met weekly to continue discussing the steps necessary to maintain the competition. After two weeks of the stoppage of the championship, the clubs unanimously defined that the season would proceed directly to the playoffs phase.

LNB has been meeting constantly with everyone involved in the NBB. In addition to the meeting that is being held with the clubs on Thursdays, every Tuesday the League’s executive body meets with representatives of the clubs, athletes, coaches and referees through videoconference meetings.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts