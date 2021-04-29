NBA: Zion Williamson angry with umpires: “I’m going to earn my respect”

The New Orleans player Pelicans, Zion Williamson He is angry with the referees of the NBA for a play against Denver nuggets.

Even if Zion Williamson may have been the victim of a costly non-decision in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 114-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the phenom believes he will receive more fouls as he builds his resume from the NBA.

“I have to earn my respect. I’m only in the second year, ”he said. Williamson, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “I have to be a couple of years older and hopefully things change with that.”

Replays appeared to show Nikola Jokic hitting Williamson’s wrist in a possible dunk attempt to tie the game. However, Jokic was attributed a block.

“Obviously, we all thought it was a foul, but the referee saw something different,” Brandon Ingram said. “At the end of the day, we have to go with what the referee says.”

Even if Williamson ranks in the top five in the Association in free throws (491) and free throw attempts per game (8.61), the head coach of the PelicansStan Van Gundy believes the All-Star forward should hit the free throw line more regularly.

“He comes to the free throw line a lot and some officials have said to me: ‘How many free throws have you taken?’ and it’s a stupid question, “Van Gundy said. “No matter. Sing it every time you make a mistake. That’s all your work. “

“It’s not about ‘Oh, he took eight free throws’ or, ‘Oh, he took 10 free throws.’ Some nights I should shoot 20. So sing it. “