NBA Zion loves the Knicks

On Christmas Eve 2018, Duke played a game from his college season against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. The team led by Mike Krzyzewski was the sensation of the course, with three players aiming high heading into the 2019 draft: Zion Williamson (would finish No. 1), RJ Barrett (3) and Cam Reddish (10). At the end of the meeting Duke’s locker room was a tinderbox of journalists trying to extract an explosive statement from Zion about his future in the NBA and whether it could be related to the New York Knicks, the franchise that plays its games in the legendary Madison. And boy did they get it:

“41 games at the Garden would probably be incredible. This is the Garden. Many greats have passed through here. My favorite was probably Bernard King because my stepfather told me a lot about him, about his ability to put the ball in the basket. I had no choice but to go see his best moments and he really knew how to score. It was amazing what he did … Playing 41 games here would not be bad at all“.

2 years and 4 months have passed since those words and Zion debuted last night at Madison in an NBA game. The New Orleans Pelicans fell in overtime with the Knicks, in another blow to the Louisiana franchise in its goal of reaching the playoffs. But the interest changed radically after the game ended, when Zion went to the press room and the question about his future and the Knicks was thrown at him again. The player, far from shying away from the answer, reaffirmed his idea of ​​basketball in the Big Apple:

“New York is a basketball mecca. I love playing here., I did it with the university and this is the first time that I do it as a professional. The atmosphere that exists here, whether to cheer you up or whistle you, is incredible. Aside from New Orleans, of course, I think this is the place where I like to play the most. I can not lie to you”.

Zion has made it quite clear. He enjoys playing for Madison and would not mind doing it on a regular basis at all, and not just as a visitor once or twice a year (depends on which conference you are in). Does this mean that the Pelicans board and fans need to be concerned? What we can be before another case Chris Paul or Anthony Davis? It may be, but if so, it does not seem likely that it will happen in the near future.

There are several aspects to consider. It is true that the Knicks have an advantage: it is one of the great markets in the league and in world sport, something that has not always helped them recruit big stars, especially in recent times when sports performance was far from the economic capacity and to attract attention. But this year, under the direction of Leon Rose and the baton of Tom Thibodeau, the team seems for the first time in a long time that, a team, is clearly opting to make the playoffs and, in short, the foundations may be being laid for future sporting successes. In that sense a player like Zion, predisposed as he seems to play in New York, could be a clear target for the Knicks. But it is not all that simple.

The rookie contract extension

Chris Paul left New Orleans after 6 years and Anthony Davis after 7. Why? Because there’s a thing in the NBA called the maximum rookie contract extension. that allows franchises Renew players who have drafted by signing a new contract between the third and fourth years (although it does not go into effect until the following summer) that exponentially multiplies the money they pay them. For example: Jayson Tatum is in the final year of his rookie contract, in which he charges almost $ 10 million. But since the Celtics signed the extension last preseason, next year he will collect 28. About triple the money. It seems difficult that Zion will not accept that offer in the summer of 2022, when the Pelicans surely put it on the table.

Therefore, The logical thing is that the power forward has a contract in force with his current franchise until 2028 (The maximum extensions of rookies are for five years). In total, 4 + 5 (rookie + extension), nine years minimum is what the big stars usually sign with the franchises that drafted them. Another thing is that they meet those nine years. If the project does not offer them sportingly what they expect, then it is when they can begin to press for their team to accept a transfer that they send to another team before ending their contractual relationship at the end of the ninth season. In case of not doing so, the player would end up leaving in exchange for nothing at the end of the contract, something that does not interest the franchises either. Hence, Paul left in the sixth year and Davis in the seventh. If Zion did the same, we would be talking about 2025 or 2026. There is still a lot of fabric to cut and, for now, in New Orleans they can rest easy. But they cannot be misled if they do not want to stumble upon the same loss for the third time.