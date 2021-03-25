NBA Youngboy Rapper Arrested By FBI

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Rapper Youngboy in trouble with the FBI

Rapper NBA Youngboy, known to others only as Youngboy, has been indicted on federal charges after being arrested in Los Angeles, California by FBI agents.

According to information provided by The Advocate, the 21-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm not registered in the National Registry of Firearms Registration and Transfer, as well as possession of firearms by a convicted criminal.

Youngboy, born in Kentrell Gaulden, was charged on March 10 and his accusation was made public after his arrest on March 22, The Advocate noted. The “How I Been” rapper was arrested and taken into FBI custody on March 22, 2021 due to a pending court order, CBS reported.

FBI authorities and LAPD police chased Gaulden in his vehicle before he got out and tried to flee on foot. TMZ reported that after a K-9 unit was deployed, a perimeter was set up to prevent it from escaping, Gaulden was found and taken into FBI custody. Police also found a firearm in his vehicle, Complex reported.

Gaulden was under federal investigation after being arrested on September 28, 2020 along with 16 other people on firearms and drug charges, Complex reported.

While filming a video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police arrived and found seven firearms, several grams of marijuana, hydrocodone and digital scales, according to WBRZ. Because none of the drugs and firearms were registered in Gaulden’s name, he was later released on $ 75,000 bond and no formal charges were filed against him.

NBA Youngboy has been arrested 3 times before

This is not Gaulden’s first encounter with the law. On February 11, 2019, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct: use of fighting words, disorderly conduct, physical obstruction of another person, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, WAFB reported.

The arrest was due to an altercation that occurred in his hotel room in Atlanta, Georgia. WAFB reported that cleaning staff entered a hotel room that was supposed to be empty, but found Gaulden and a woman named Starr Thigpen.

Police said that after they were found in the room, Gaulden ordered Thigpen to remove the cleaning staff from the room. Thigpen was accused of assaulting staff. She was also arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

On February 25, 2018, he was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, on a Georgia fugitive warrant and was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon and kidnapping, The Advocate reported.

He was also arrested in November 2016, when he was 17, after police identified him as a suspect in a shooting, WAFB reported. Police say he later confessed to firing a gun multiple times during a drive-by shooting.

He was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, but pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm on May 22, 2017. He received a 10-year suspended sentence along with probation supervised by three years.

NBA Youngboy became a hip-hop superstar after the release of his 2015 mixtape “Life Before Fame,” which he released when he was just 16 years old.

