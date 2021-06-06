NBA-WWE merger: Joel Embiid left the Philadelphia court with Triple H [Video]

Embiid, apart from being an excellent player, has proven to be a “showman”.

The beginning of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Come in Philadelphia sixers and Atlanta Hawks left us a moment to remember: Joel embiid, figure of the Sixers, jumped to the court next to Triple H, legend of the Wwe, the best known wrestling company in the world. They both went out to the Wells Fargo Center to the beat of the song of “DX”, one of the most remembered factions in history, of which Triple H was a part.

this is the absolute peak for any Attitude Era / NBA fans out there. haven’t been this hype since Rodman walked out with the NWO. pic.twitter.com/2O2iVF9tWW – Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 6, 2021

Embiid and Triple H performed DX’s signature move before hammering the bell, an icon of the Sixers’ identity.

#ThrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/dBmP9c4Zn5 – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 6, 2021

In Game 2 of the last series against the Washington Wizards, Joel Embiid celebrated as “DX” after landing a double and the foul. After the game, noted that his favorite wrestlers were Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the two faces of the faction.

. @ JoelEmbiid paid his respect to DX with his celebration after the and 1 #HereTheyCome #DCAboveAll #WWF #DX pic.twitter.com/ZUlu0nPf96 – BeyondThe3Count (@ BeyondThe3Count) May 28, 2021

The Sixers pivot could not close his dream day with a victory. Philadelphia succumbed to Atlanta (124-128). However, he showed that he is in excellent shape after suffering a tear in the meniscus in his right knee: he added 39 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, being again the figure of his team.

Notorious fusion between the NBA and WWE, two empires whose reach transcends all kinds of borders. It is a win-win for the companies, for the fans, and of course, an encounter that Joel Embiid will not forget despite the defeat.