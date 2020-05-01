The NBA continues to think about how and when to return. The coronavirus crisis continues to keep the competition canceled and, to return, you will need to make sure that all players and employees of the teams and the league do not have the virus. For this, they have foreseen that they are going to need some 15,000 COVID-19 tests.

Story filed to @espn: The NBA sent a memo Thursday night advising teams not to arrange COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic players and staff, league sources told ESPN. – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 1, 2020

.