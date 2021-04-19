NBA warns teams about the consequences of Derek Chauvin’s trial

04/19/2021

On at 22:52 CEST

Hot week in the NBA. In view of the judgment of Derek Chauvin’s trial, a former US police officer involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the League has warned of the possibility of protests and players deciding to stand up and not play.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in the NBA are clear that the possibility of having to postpone games is on the table and both the league and the top managers of the franchises are already working on finding alternative dates with an already oversaturated calendar.

Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, faces charges of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree murder in Floyd’s death, after the former officer held his knee on the victim’s neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. The sentence, according to judicial sources, is expected for next Monday, April 26.

Last week, lThe Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets have already decided to postpone their game after the Minneapolis police shot against an unarmed black man, Daunte Wright, during a traffic control.