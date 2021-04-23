NBA | VIDEO: Anthony Davis returned to the Los Angeles Lakers and had a night to forget

Anthony Davis was absent for more than two months due to a strained right calf and problems in the Achilles. Fortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, La Ceja returned on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, although his performance was not close to expectations and the locals took the game 115-110.

The intern noticed it with a lack of rhythm in all his disputed minutes and ended with a sheet that nothing comes close to what he has done throughout his career. AD was erratic, nervous and lacking in confidence both on offense and defense., being widely surpassed by Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic.

Davis’s start was decidedly bad: did not convert points in his first 7 minutes disputed and just joined the scoreboard four minutes from the end of the first quarter, after missing his first five shot attempts. The first double came from the central axis, although it was quickly replaced to give him rest.

In the second quarter, Anthony Davis returned to the court and in the first possession of the Lakers he converted his second double, in what seemed that he was marking presence. However, it was only a mirage: AD went to halftime with only 4 points, 4 rebounds and one assist, with 2 of 10 in field goals (0-1 3-pointers) and two missed free throws. To make matters worse, Dallas Mavericks made the maximum difference with 62-51 after the first half and ended up taking the game 115-110.

The anger of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis went to the locker room upset after the first 24 minutes and it was not for less: his night had already ended due to the restriction of minutes that he will be experiencing throughout some games. The image of La Ceja sitting on a poster and kicking it sums up the night of AD.