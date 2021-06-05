NBA Twitter freaks out over Kawhi Leonard’s clutch Game 6 performance

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 11: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the LA Clipperslooks to pass during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on May 11, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Paul George can’t keep ‘Pandemic P’ from trending after Clippers win by Mark Powell

Kawhi Leonard tied his playoff career-high with 45 points to send the Los Angeles Clippers home for Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard is an all-time great playoff performer.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP came up with his biggest game of the year just when the Los Angeles Clippers needed it the most. Facing elimination, Leonard scored 29 of his 45 points in the second half to carry the Clippers to a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Friday’s Game 6. He made 18 of his 25 shots on the night, including 5-of-9 from three-point range.

It was just one of those nights where you could tell Leonard would do whatever it took to will his team to victory.

NBA fans were in awe of Leonard’s latest playoff scoring outburst. Here’s a snippet of the reactions on NBA Twitter.

From the brink to a Game 7 at home… Kawhi is honestly unreal 🥵 – THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 5, 2021

kawhi leonard is terrifying because he’ll kill you and do it with a straight face – Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 5, 2021

kawhi really said “no thanks i’m cool” in heaven when god asked him if he wanted any fear or nervousness in him – Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 5, 2021

Leonard sends Clippers-Mav to Game 7 with 45-point performance

Leonard hit shot after shot down the stretch to ensure there was no chance of Luka Doncic’s late-game heroics.

Notably, for the first time in NBA history, the road team has won each of the first six games of a series.

Kawhi telling his family he had a good day at work and his vacation is being pushed back – kyle (@ knicks_tape99) June 5, 2021

Leonard’s previous 45-point playoff game came on April 27, 2019, when he led the Toronto Raptors to a Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That series ended with “The Shot” AKA the first Game 7 series-winning buzzer-beater in NBA history.

Thanks to Leonard’s clutch gene, the Mavs and Clippers are heading back to Los Angeles for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.