NBA transfers: Tristan Thompson, new center of Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings This morning he got his first reinforcement for the next NBA season: Tristan thompson. The California franchise has acquired the center of the Boston Celtics through a three-way agreement also with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings host Thompson from Boston, who takes Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 2nd round from the Hawks, and Atlanta takes Delon Wright from Sacramento.

Thompson reaches the Sacramento Kings who lose Richaun Holmes and Hassan Whiteside in Free Agency, so it is not ruled out that Tristan will start the new season as the starting center in the franchise.