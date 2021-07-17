NBA transfers: The new face of the Washington Wizards bench

After firing Scott Brooks for his uneven 2020/21 NBA season with a few Washington Wizards, led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, who aspired last December to achieve great things in the Eastern Conference (they fell in the 1st round of the Play-In and qualifying almost miraculously), the franchise in the capital of the United States already has a new head coach for its bench.

This was advanced this Friday night by the journalist and insider of the NBA in ., Shams Charania. The Wizards, after a search that began weeks ago, have finally settled on Wes unseld jr, thus far assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets of Season MVP Nikola Jokic.

Unseld Jr faces the challenge with an experience of more than 15 years in the benches of the NBA itself, although it is his first time as ‘head coach’. His first job as an assistant was precisely at the Washington Wizards, where he was from 2005 to 2011.

He later spent a season with the Golden State Warriors, 2011/12. The next three years he spent, also as an assistant coach, at the Orlando Magic (from 2012 to 2015), and since 2015 he has been with the Nuggets (the last six years).

Constructor of the ‘Jokic MVP’

Wes Unseld Jr’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed at the Denver Nuggets. Among other achievements during those six seasons, he is credited with developing nothing more and nothing less than players like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, precisely the three figures who lead the Colorado franchise project.