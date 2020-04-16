TO Kevin Love wouldn’t mind leaving Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Cavaliers would be willing to transfer Kevin Love. So far everything is correct, but the great contract he signed when LeBron James left (an average of 30 kilos a year until 2023) make his departure difficult. Practically impossible.

If the Ohioans receive an appetizing offer, they will think about the transfer, but even today they believe that it is a piece that may be important in the reconstruction that the franchise has been carrying out since the departure of LeBron James. They are not going to give it away. They would need an offer in return that included multiple players and picks. We will see what happens in the summer, once there are few valuable pieces on the market. At the moment, the frying pan by the handle has the Cavs.

