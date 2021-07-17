NBA transfers: Indiana Pacers add four assistants to Rick Carlisle’s coaching staff

The bench of Indiana Pacers continues to take shape heading into the 2021/22 NBA season. After the arrival of Rick carlisle As the new head coach of the Indianapolis franchise for the next four seasons in exchange for $ 29 million, the former Dallas Mavericks is building his coaching staff to return the Pacers themselves to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Indiana made official this Friday its last four additions to the Carlisle bench: Ronald Nored, Mike Weinar, Jenny Boucek and none other than Lloyd Pierce, whose last job had been as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.