NBA Transfers: Houston Rockets clinches Duke University’s leading scorer

Although he arrived like a diamond in the rough to the NBA Draft 2021. Matthew hurt, a Duke University player, finished without being selected in any position of the 60 available. However, as Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced, Houston Rockets He has not wanted to miss the opportunity to get their services.

The Texas franchise has reached a ‘two-way’ agreement with the player for the upcoming season. The Rockets see Hurt as a great cash in the long run. The 21-year-old forward was Duke’s leading scorer this past season, averaging 18.3 points per game.