Today the NBA returns. It has been almost two months of absolute halt due to the crisis of coronavirus And, although normality is far away, today we are going to experience some activity so long in home seclusion. Three teams return on Friday with volunteer training at their facilities: Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other teams such as the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic will also do it soon, although there are states in which everything is more complicated because the confinement continues. Thus, in principle the Golden State Warriors will not be able to do it until the end of the month (although Steve Kerr has already made it clear that they consider the season to be over, so they do not care much) and, according to colleagues from AS, the Clippers and the Lakers They would be negotiating with the mayor of Los Angeles to be able to return next May 16.

Every day, you all let us know how much we’re missed … The feeling is mutual. # MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0HFnNlrKKq – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 2, 2020

Thus, now the problem will be generated in the face of the return that there will be franchises with much more training rhythm than others due to the situations in their different states. In addition, Adam Silver has complained that the league currently does not have enough tests to be able to return to normal. Many problems, many doubts, but one certainty: the NBA has officially returned today and will try to finish the 2019/20 season this coming summer.

