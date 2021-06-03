NBA: Trae Young equaled Michael Jordan’s points record in the best stadium in the NBA

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young equaled record with the superstar of the NBA, Michael Jordan in Game 5 between the Hawks and New York Knicks.

Bring young continues to show that he has the conditions to be one of the best players in the history of the NBA this time he stood next to Michael Jordan in this next record.

The base Bring young joins Michael Jordan as the only visiting players with 3 consecutive 30-point games at Madison Square Garden in the playoffs.

Here the data:

Trae Young joins Michael Jordan as the only visiting players with 3 straight 30-point games at Madison Square Garden in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GAXjwMplNF – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2021

Bring young finished the game with 36 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds in 41 minutes of play in the NBA.

Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks team 103-85 with this victory they go to a next round of the Playoffs this season in NBA.