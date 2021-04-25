NBA These Knicks don’t know how to lose

It is still news that the New York Knicks win with continuity and strength. A team that has been the mockery of many for years. And, at the same time, it shouldn’t be news that these Knicks won’t stop winning. No longer, eleven games to finish the regular season. The 34-27 that they look like a record is not a coincidence. And much less the nine games in a row that they have won in a streak that no one else can boast about right now in the league and that they themselves had not achieved since the 2012-13 season, when they reached 13 consecutive wins, they were champions of their Division and, most importantly, they played the playoffs for the last time.

A historic franchise such as the Knicks cannot afford to be fallow for so long and that time is so depressing and so far away, not just one of the best, but one of mid-table teams. This time, with some wickers that did not promise what they are offering, the New York team has practically assured the play-in, but it is very well on track to play the playoffs directly. His fourth place, with two and a half games over the seventh place, attest to this.

Opposite is a franchise that tasted the honeys of success the day before yesterday and is now suffering a slow and difficult to manage decline. And that the Raptors had just won four games in a row and had joined Lowry, Van Vleet, Anunoby and Siakam this week for the first time since the end of March. His coach, Nick Nurse, was confident that this was the tipping point to grow up on, but he didn’t start today. It was a game with 14 changes of leadership in the first three quarters, in which the one who is so far the best player of the season of all those who took to the court today stood out more than anyone. After Wednesday’s 40 points to Atlanta, Julius Randle already had 20 at halftime (he stayed at 31), with a spectacular 5/7 on triples and 10 rebounds for the double-double. You are already beginning to hear the expression MVP when talking about him, at least in the Big Apple. I may be late for the race this year, but the season doesn’t take it away from anyone anymore.

However, it was RJ Barrett who broke the Canadian team as the leader of the part at the beginning of the last quarter, in which the locals escaped for the first and last time from their rival. A 14-3 that left the score at 102-86 with 9:13 left. There it is all over. Barrett shone during those minutes, in which Randle was resting, and ended the match with another double-double (25 + 12). Happy times in New York.