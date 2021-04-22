NBA The unstoppable Knicks take a duel with the scent of the playoffs

The New York Knicks are a team with capital letters. So are the Atlanta Hawks, although tonight they succumbed to the first in an overtime to which they arrived exhausted and without their leader, a Trae Young who left the track with help after hurting his ankle late in the third quarter. For now, the first tests have ruled out a serious injury. Still, the Hawks fought the game to the end, despite the Knicks gaining their biggest lead in regulation time with 4:46 left (116-109 after Derrick Rose’s 3-pointer). And they fought even though Julius Randle, true boss of the New York franchise right now, put 2 of his 40 points with 8 seconds left to put his three up. But on the next play Bogdanoic would send the game into overtime with a triple.

Randle, as we said, is the boss on the track in the Knicks. Another stratospheric game for him with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. He is the third player to achieve more than one +40, +10 and +5 meeting in the same season with the Knicks after Richie Guerin (61-62) and Bernard King (84-85). And the Knicks, as we also said, are a great team for the first time in a decade. With last night they add eight consecutive wins, something they haven’t done since 2014. And another thing they didn’t do, in this case since 2013, it’s fourth or higher after 50 regular-season games. Tom Thibodeau should be, without a doubt, one of the main candidates for the Coach of the Year award.

The Hawks, who had won 9 of their last 11 games and 5 in a row on the road against opponents from the East, they watched the victory slip from their hands in overtime when the Knicks scored the first 10 points of overtime. This time there was no way to come back and they let fourth place in their conference escape at the hands of their rival. Both teams would meet right now in the first round of the playoffs. Two outfits that have not stepped on for a long time. The Hawks since 2017 and the Knicks since 2013. But even if they are not classic teams in the Eastern playoffs in recent years they would surely put on a great show, because they are two of the best-playing teams, each in their own style, in the entire league. Although there is a fact that must be taken into account. The Knicks have won all three games this season to some Hawks who have not beaten in the Big Apple since January 21, 2018 and who did not lose all their regular league games against New York since 2012-13, precisely the latest campaign to be proud of at Madison Square Garden.