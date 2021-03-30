NBA The Nets and the successful and unsuccessful super teams in NBA history

With the arrival of LaMarcus Aldrige, the Brooklyn Nets can put on the floor an entire quintet of players who have been all stars at some point in their careers: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. Between the five they add 40 participations in the games of the stars. And even if not all are at the peak of their careers, reciting the lineup is sure to give your rivals the chills. These Nets are undoubtedly the latest attempt in a long line of super teams that have been seen throughout the years in the NBA. The objective of all of them, like that of the New York franchise, is to get to the ring by the shortest possible route. Does forming a super team ensure you win? No. Nothing in life does. If not, it would be as simple as gathering the best possible players and sitting down to wait for the victory. But reality does not work this way and, although several of these experiments ended in success, other attempts were famous failures. Because the more powerful your project seems and the higher your expectations, the bigger the blow you can get if you fall earlier than expected. These are some of the triumphs and failures achieved by what has come to be called super teams.

Achievers

Philadelphia 76ers (1982-1986)

Although the super-team phenomenon is related to more modern basketball, there are some examples of talent accumulation in ages past. One of the clearest first may be that of the Sixers in the 1980s. The Philadelphia franchise had just fallen in the 1982 Finals and the three future Hall of Famers Julius Erving, Bobby Jones and Maurice Cheeks were joined by Moses. Malone, also a future Hall of Famer and a three-time league MVP. Malone would come in saying that the Sixers were going to be “fo, fo, fo” in the playoffs, meaning they would win all playoffs 4-0. He was wrong … but just barely. They would take the 1983 title with a 12-1 record and with the center as Finals MVP.

Los Angeles Lakers (1982-1989)

The Lakers had just won the 1980 and 1982 titles thanks to the pair formed by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but it was from that summer that they can be considered a super team thanks to the arrival of James Worthy. The Lakers chose him No. 1 in the draft, despite being the champions, thanks to a trade two years ago with the Cavaliers. Magic, Kareem and Worthy made up one of the best Big Three in history, with the top two among the top ten players ever, but with Worthy a dazzling star, seven-time all-star and 1988 Finals MVP. That would be it. the last of three titles they would win together in a decade in which the Lakers dominated more than anyone else.

Boston Celtics (1983-1990)

IF the 1980s were so important to the NBA, it was because of the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers. And the biggest thing is that they both formed two super teams that lasted for many years. In the case of Boston, who already had their own Big Three (Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish), they added Dennis Johnson, MVP of the Finals in 1979. The four reached four consecutive finals (84-87 ), winning two of them: 1984 and 1986. The quartet stayed together for seven years, until 1990.

Chicago Bulls (1995-1998)

The Bulls had already won their first threepeat, but with Jordan’s first retirement everything had been put on hold. The return of the star pointed to a return of the dynasty, but the team that was about to win another three consecutive titles added an element that made it reach a level that it had not had until then. Dennis Rodman, a two-time all-star and two-time best defender in the league, was arriving from San Antonio to put several more gears in the defensive game. Despite being a player highly questioned for his attitude off the court (and sometimes also on the court), in Chicago he showed his best side and was the perfect piece to complete the Jordan-Pippen duo.

Boston Celtics (2007-2012)

The Celtics formed the first modern super team. Or at least the first one that ended in success. They went from being the worst record in the league in 2007 to the best the following year (66-16), to end up winning the ring to the Los Angeles Lakers. The ideal definition of the outcome anyone would expect from a super team. For this he added a Paul Pierce in fullness to two fearsome weapons in two transfers that will leave the league speechless. Ray Allen came from the Sonics and Kevin Garnett from the Wolves. This Big Three would reach another final (2010) and would be a constant force in the playoffs until Allen’s march to the Heat in 2012.

Miami Heat (2010-2014)

Surely the most controversial super-team in history. The way LeBron James announced his departure to the Heat (The Decision program live on ESPN), Cavaliers fans burning their jerseys, a large part of the public celebrating the loss to the Mavericks in the 2011 Finals. .. But the entente with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh was not going to take long to pay off. Two rings the next two years with two MVPs for LeBron. In total, the three were together for four and in all of them they reached the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-2017)

Again LeBron in the center of a super team. This time he returned home after passing through Miami and now officially the best player in the league. In Cleveland he got together with Kyrie Irving, rookie of the year in 2012, and with Kevin Love, who came via transfer from Minnesota. Another Big Three that in this case lasted three years (until Irving’s march to Boston) and that also reached the Finals every year it was active. His great achievement, in 2016, by winning the only title in the history of the Cavs with a comeback never seen before against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors (2016-2019)

That loss in the 2016 Finals sparked the next and final super-team with resounding success in the NBA. It is true that before that year the Warriors already had a super team, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green achieving the 2015 title and the best record in history in the regular season in 2016 (73-9). But it was the arrival of Kevin Durant that made them an unbeatable group. They brought together the last three MVPs in the league (one from Durant and two from Curry) alongside a deadly shooter like Thompson and an unrivaled defender with Green. Perhaps the most fearsome quartet in history and an offensive force never seen before. They won (how could they not) the 2017 and 2018 titles. They missed the 2019 one due to injuries, although they reached the sixth game in the Finals against the Raptors.

Failed

Orlando Magic (1993-1996)

After years of Magic-Bird rivalry and Jordan’s reign abruptly cut short by his retirement, the NBA was looking for a new king. And that one seemed to be in Florida. The force of nature and the charisma of Shaquille O’Neal made him the perfect candidate in the mid-90s, and the Magic took advantage of it to form a super team around him. Penny Hardaway was the other cornerstone, a compulsive scorer and playmaker who was perfectly suited to complement the center. That team had the face of a champion, but it had no soul. In 1994 they were swept in the first round of the playoffs and in 1995 they reached the Finals … to be swept again by the Rockets. In 96, with Jordan back, his time was up.

Houston Rockets (1998-1999)

The Rockets were already coming off a major disappointment in the 1998 playoffs, so they went all out for Scottie Pippen, who was leaving a dismantled Bulls after the second threepeat. The future Hall of Fame joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley to re-green laurels still close. The line-up sounded like the angels, but the legs were no longer with them as in other times and it was precisely some angels, the Lakers, who literally ran them over in the first round of the playoffs. It would take the Rockets four years to return to the title playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers (2003-2004)

Another dream lineup, with Saquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant at the helm and the additions of Karl Malone and Gary Payton. But, again, the last two had seen better times and the first two were at a point of no return in their relationship. In addition, injuries were primed that year with the Big Four. When they reached the Finals, they were a fight at the hands of Detroit Pistons with much more hunger for a title and with their heads and legs in place. O’Neal would be traded to Miami, Payton to Boston and Malon would retire.

Los Angeles Lakers (2012-2013)

The Lakers tried to form a team with which to give Bryant a sixth ring, seeing that the guard was facing his final years of career. He and Pau Gasol were joined by an already veteran Steve Nash and Dwight Howard, who was supposed to be a true new star of the project and future of the franchise when Kobe retired. But the difficult relationship between the two and the rupture of the Achilles tendon of the first led the Lakers to sign their worst regular season since 2007 and to be eliminated unceremoniously by the Spurs in the first round. Howard would leave the team that same summer as a free agent.

Brooklyn Nets (2013-14)

The Nets already know what it’s like to build a super team and have it all go wrong. Although it is true that in the present case it looked worse than now. It was his second year in Brooklyn and the franchise decided to shed much of its future by trading some young players with some potential and a few rounds of draft for those who had once been the watchword of the successful Celtics: Paul Pierce and Kevin. Garnett. The two used to hang out in New York with Joe Johnson and Deron Williams, but neither of them was already in their prime as an athlete and the experience was a dismal failure. Although they made the playoffs and advanced to the second round, the Heat took no prisoners and it took the Nets years to rebuild a competitive project.

Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-2018)

Following Kevin Durant’s departure in 2016, the Thunder found themselves at a crossroads. They had a team strong enough not to lose, but not good enough to fight for the title. With then-league MVP Russell Westbrook they decided to try the latter. And for that, they got four-time all-star Paul George in a trade and Carmelo Anthony, eleven-time all-star and one of the best scorers ever, as a free agent. Suddenly and on paper, the Thunder seemed to have their own Big Three. But reality took care to show that this was not the case. The little understanding on the track between all of them led them to fall in the first round against the Jazz. Carmelo would be transferred to Atlanta that same summer, ending the experiment.