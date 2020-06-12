The refusal of a large part of the players to have to be isolated for several months in the “bubble” of Orland’s Walt Disney Resortor, if at the end the competition of the NBA, has forced the league to work on a schedule that minimizes that presence.

After reducing the competition to 22 teams and being scheduled to start on July 31, The NBA works on a calendar in which after 53 days of arriving in Orlando, 14 teams are already back in their cities and there are only four left after 67 days of competition.

The NBA wants to convey to players that the real-time commitment for most teams in Orlando may be less daunting than originally perceived, especially once viewed in the context of schedules incorporated into the revised league schedule. .

They want to start the training camps from July 9 to 11. The teams will be quarantined briefly before beginning these formal training camps before the season resumes.

The six teams eliminated after eight regular-season games and a possible play-in tournament for No. 8 in each Conference would leave Orlando after a 35- or 40-day stay. The NBA expects the Conference finals to end in a maximum of 82 days, with only the two teams in Orlando playing in the Finals that could begin on September 30.

In addition, several new rules are expected to have been agreed by the NBA and the players union to take effect when competition resumes in el ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Players like the center DeMarcus Cousins and the base Isaiah Thomas, who were on the NBA charts this season, and those who weren’t, the bodyguards JR Smith and Jamal CrawfordFor example, being free agents, they have the option to register for open list positions. But teams will not be able to sign international players, such as the power forward Nikola Mirotic, which was not on the NBA charts this season.

Teams can bring up to 17 players to Orlando, including 14 or 15 with a standard NBA contract and additional bonuses. For example, Nets may designate development league players Chris Chiozza and Jeremiah Martin, who were already in the first team, as numbers 14 and 15 of the list with the option of being able to replace the injured stars, the forward Kevin Durant and the base Kyrie irving. However, the Nets would not be allowed to sign two replacements for Durant and Irving.

The playoff lists will consist of 15 players, including 13 active and two inactive. Once the playoffs begin, teams can replace any player who tests positive for the coronavirus with a substitute player. This new player would be subject to a minimum quarantine period of seven days.

Additionally, there will be a weeklong transaction window in late June that will allow teams to resign or sign a player. During this period, a team may advance players from the development league to the first team and if its position is injured it could be filled by another from the same competition.

Eight teams, Nuggets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Thunder, Suns, Blazers, Kings and SpursThey have an open spot on the roster and can sign a player who competed in the NBA or Development League this season.