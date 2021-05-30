NBA The Knicks, against the ropes

The New York Knicks’ reunion with the playoffs is on the verge of ending. The Big Apple team has fallen again in Atlanta. Two games there and two losses that, together with the first day (Trae Young’s final basket) leave the Hawks within a qualifying victory for the Eastern Conference semifinals. One win and three chances to get it. Opposite there is no margin for error. If they want to stay alive they cannot lose anymore.

This time the Knicks did show their faces in the first half, losing by 4 but having a few lead changes on the scoreboard. For the first time in the series Julius Randle, the undisputed visiting star, seemed to be at the level he is supposed to be. Recall that in the first three games he had the worst field goal percentage in history for a player in his first three playoff games. But what was seen of him in the first half was a mirage that became more of the same. In the end, 23 points but thanks to the 7 successful free throws, because in field shots he stayed at 36.8% which, and this makes it clear at what level he is, is better than what he averaged so far.

Without Randle to the maximum it seems impossible that the Knicks can take this series. But we also talk about the best team in defense in the regular season according to many statistics and that group is not knowing how to stop the other star of the series. One that is dedicating itself to its first adventure in the playoffs for the title. Trae Young is displaying the best of his repertoire in balanced doses with each other. Not only is he scoring, but he’s coaching and assisting like a veteran. This time he went to 27 points (top scorer of the game) and 9 assists. In addition, and difficult to explain, the Knicks are not exploiting their obvious deficiencies in defense.

So the Knicks are on the ropes. They now have three days to rethink their strategy. At dawn from Wednesday to Thursday (01:30) the fifth game is played at Madison, now without a net (like all those who come) for the New Yorkers.