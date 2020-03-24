NBA teams are accused of privileges in the United States

The U.S they are close to becoming not only the country with the most coronavirus infections, but also the most affected not only economically, but also socially and humanely. The weak American health system, added to the irresponsibility of its people and the slow production of tests to diagnose the more than 300 million inhabitants, make a catastrophe fall on this country.

In the midst of this context, he surprised like almost all NBA teams They have been able to diagnose all their players, staff and franchise workers. Thus, the positives of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Christian Wood, among others, were detected early. However, this priority access that league teams have received has sparked controversy.

During an hour-long phone call with WH and Homeland Security officials, a police chief from outside #SanFrancisco made a stark plea: “Stop testing @NBA players, and start testing our first responders.” # Coronavirus # COVID19 https: // t .co / 92L5GrVwjw

In a call between the International Association of Chiefs of Police and White House and National Security officers, several police officers and especially one from the San Francisco Bay area were highly critical of Donald Trump for allowing NBA teams access to These tests over lifeguards and essential security workers.

“Stop testing NBA players and start testing our first responders,” said Chief John Carli, in a claim that was supported by the rest of his teammates and that was replicated by the major media in the United States. A major storm is coming for the world’s greatest cultural power, and the preference for athletes over essentials may have been a historical mistake.

