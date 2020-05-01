The presidents of the NBA teams held a virtual meeting on Thursday, from which they emerged with the belief that there is still a way to resume the season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also expressed optimism that the league will find a way to end the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is every intention to play again and to create the best possible environment for the league and the fans,” said the San Antonio Spurs CEO. Buford after participating in the call with the leaders of the other teams. “We are all committed to that.”

Team chairs have constant calls, as do general managers. Those communications have continued throughout the league shutdown. Thursday’s call was not for a specific reason.

The NBA halted its activities on March 11, with 259 games left in the regular season. It’s unclear if those duels will be rescheduled or if the NBA will decide to skip straight into the postseason.

“As soon as it’s safe we ​​want to end the season,” LeBron James, a member of the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Western Conference, posted on Twitter. “I am ready and our team is ready. No one should cancel anything. “

In an interview with CNN, Cuban said he maintains “cautious optimism” that the season will return, albeit in empty arenas.

“I don’t expect there to be a hobby,” he acknowledged.

Buford said the league’s teams and managers are discussing multiple options, none of which is final. Nor have specific details been given about any option by the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is open to any ideas on when, where and how to return.

“There are committees that are currently working on the sports side, in the media, arena operations, team owners and presidents. There are a lot of conversations now about how to best link games with fans, ”Buford said.

Those talks continue and there are no plans to abandon them at the moment. Some teams may reopen their facilities for volunteer training starting May 8.

“It is the responsibility of league offices to explore options for returning to the game this season,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass. “We owe it to the fans, teams, players, partners, and everyone who loves sports.”