NBA Tatum makes history against the ‘Big Three’ of the Nets

You can’t take anything for granted in the playoffs. Not even when you are 2-0 up, you get a 15-point lead as soon as you start Game 3 and you have three of the best offensive players in history on the court. The Brooklyn Nets arrived in Boston with the idea of ​​leaving the tie for sentencing. They still have a chance to do it tomorrow, but for now they will have to play at least one more game than many thought. Because in front they met an NBA star, he is what Jayson Tatum already is, in full effervescence.

The forward went to 50 points in a historic performance. Their first 50-point playoff game, but not the first of his career. Without going any further, he already put them against the Wizards in the play in. It is the fourth time he has reached this figure in 338 games. To get an idea. Larry Bird did it in 867. By the way, he is the first player in history to score 50 points after failing to double digits in his previous playoff game. The truth is that Tatum’s first two encounters in this series had been bad. The second of them not only because of him, and it is that he was barely 22 minutes on the track due to problems in one eye after Durant accidentally put his finger on him.

All that was forgotten today with baskets of all kinds: penetrations, one against one, shots against the board, with a step back, triples … An offensive catalog at the height of the greats which further reaffirms this player as one of those who will command in the league for the next decade. The Celtics began to take the game to their home ground in the second quarter and finished third in style, in a streak led by Tatum, which allowed them to reach the last 12 minutes 12 up (96-84). From there the thing was to hold the advantage, which was reduced to a minimum of 5 points already within the last minute. Then, once again, it was Tatum who sentenced.

Together with him, Tristan Thompson’s all-important game (19 + 13), being Tatum’s best companion in that final stretch of the meeting, although Evan Fournier (17) and Marcus Smart (23 points, 5 triples, 6 assists), key forcing two offensive fouls when the Nets tried the last charge. The public, overturned, still did not make all the noise possible since only 25% of the capacity could be filled. The fourth, tomorrow, will be very different, since this restriction will be lifted in Massachusetts. What will be achieved, among other things, is May Kyrie Irving hear even more boos today. During the warm-up, in the presentation and every time he touched the ball. And if it failed, celebration in style. And the fans had a job in that sense, because the point guard was by far the worst in the Big Three. 16 points and 6/17 shooting for him, a far cry from 11/18 for 41 points for Harden or 13/24 for 39 for Durant.

The Celtics have a life that they seemed not to have thanks to the work and grace, above all, of Jayson Tatum. We’ll see if they can replicate it tomorrow and take this series to an unexpected place.