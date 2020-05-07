The NBA announced Wednesday that it suspended the professional basketball season in the United States after French player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The center was the first player to test positive for COVID-19, which forced the NBA to suspend the game that his team was going to play Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The league allowed the rest of the other five games of the night to be completed, but announced the temporary suspension of the entire competition starting Thursday, until further notice.

This is Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

The NBA says it “will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

This week the league had already established new rules for isolating players from fans and journalists, as well as considering options to switch games to cities where they had not yet been infected with the coronavirus.

However, the positive of Gobert, who does not know where he could be infected, has caused the NBA to decide the temporary suspension that allows him to maintain control of the situation.

Two days ago, the United States Professional Soccer League (MLS) also joined the joint declaration of the NBA, MLB and NHL in which access to players’ locker rooms was temporarily limited during training sessions and games. , due to the pandemic.

Last week, MLS also announced the creation of a task force to manage the response of the league and its clubs to the presence of COVID-19.

He would be in direct contact with relevant government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada, and is also coordinating steps with other sports organizations.

The changes, which according to the leagues are temporary, have already begun to be used last week by some NHL teams.

And in Major League Baseball this Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners became the first major league team to cancel the start games of the new season they were due to play because of the same virus.

The Mariners’ decision not to play on their Safeco Field came after Washington state banned large group events in response to controlling the coronavirus outbreak that has spread through their territory.

