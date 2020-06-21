The NBA announced this Thursday the plans it has already established to begin firing personnel of your organization while preparing the restart of the regular season competition, scheduled for July 30.

06/19/2020 at 09:53

CEST

Sport.es

The league has already fired several workers due to the « restructuring » of the organization, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed in a statement. The exact number is not clear, but it is believed that it could exceed a hundred people.

« We are restructuring certain functions in the league office to better align ourselves with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and being well positioned for future growth, « Bass pointed out.

Suspension on March 11

The NBA postponed its season on March 11 due to the new coronavirus pandemic and plans to return in late July with 22 of its teams at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Those teams they will play eight games of the regular season with the sole purpose of complying, in part, with local television contracts of at least six clubs that will be eliminated, without being able to be in the playoffs.

The WNBA is also expected to begin its regular season on July 24 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with a schedule reduced to 22 games, of the normal that has been up to now of 34 encounters.

It is not clear whether the layoffs were the result of the coronavirus or a previously planned cost reduction measure