It should be remembered that on March 12 the French player Rudy gobert He tested positive for coronavirus, and that was the trigger to stop all activity.

The resumption of the NBA will depend on what the health authorities in the U.S, but one of the scenarios is that the rest of the regular season can be played from July, with the aim that the finals will be played in September and define the basketball monarch.

However, free agency and the NBA Draft itself to be held on June 25th, could be impediments for the league to continue.

On the other hand, the coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, commented that he thinks that the contest should be resumed directly in the postseason to be able to compact the schedules with the following tournament, however, 29 of 30 teams still have options to advance to the playoffs.

