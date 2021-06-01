NBA: Stephen Curry reacts to Kevin Durant’s criticism of rude fans

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry, fully support the Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant, and his recent criticism of the bad behavior of some fans of the NBA.

On Sunday, after the Nets beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4, Durant addressed the incident in which a Beantown fan threw a bottle of water at Kyrie Irving as he made his way to the locker room. Kevin Durant It was not contained in a very passionate statement, as it dialogue about what other athletes are likely feeling about recent incidents of rebellious fan behavior.

. @ KDTrey5 https://t.co/XzdSpMEIuZ – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) May 31, 2021

No words are needed from the Warriors star. Kevin Durant He said it clearly, and Stephen Curry knows what to do: spread his voice.

Hopefully incidents like the one that happened to Kyrie Irving will be avoided. While trash talk and teasing are normal and part of the atmosphere of the playoffs, physical acts or other dangerous acts have no place in sport.