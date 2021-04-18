NBA: Stephen Curry makes a triple with his left hand

The point guard of the Golden State team Warriors, Stephen Curry He hit an incredible triple with his left hand in the match against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night of the NBA.

Stephen Curry continues to give shooting clinics in the NBAThis time he shocked everyone when he made a shot with his left hand against the Boston Celtics team and got the foul on a 4-point play that further extended his team’s advantage.

Here the video:

STEPH CURRY IS RIDICULOUS 🤯 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/LxiGuHltJu – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2021

The Warriors seek a postseason berth, and Stephen Curry he’s doing his best to make that happen. He’s having an MVP-level season, and if the Warriors reach the postseason would be a great candidate for the award of the NBA.