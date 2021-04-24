NBA: Stephen Curry loses control to referees

The Golden State star Warriors, Stephen Curry, shows his rage and gets angry after the police officers NBA they won’t blatantly call the Nuggets on one play.

Stephen Curry He is undoubtedly the best shooter of all time and one of the best players to ever attack. But, despite his greatness, Chef Curry is also known for his humility. You rarely see the star displaying an extreme amount of excitement on the court.

However, there are times when the player’s frustration finally overflows, and for good reason. For a player who receives so many fouls while shooting from beyond the arc, it is seldom recognized by the referees. This has led some defenders to believe that they can get away with it and have even routinely taken away the landing space of Stephen Curry.

Here the video:

Steph was heated at the refs after not getting a foul call while shooting a three 😬 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/qFsTG5AaE6 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2021

This happened more than a few times in the recent Los Angeles match. Warriors against the Nuggets. And in the last minute of the third quarter, Stephen Curry I had finally had enough. The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets kept the game close for most of the game. The former held a 5-point lead for the most part and continued to do so in the third.