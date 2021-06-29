NBA stats: Tyronn Lue, the best in the world under pressure

This morning Los Angeles Clippers have managed to overcome their first elimination match of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Phoenix Suns. After being 3-1 down after the first four WCF games, the Los Angeles franchise, with a brilliant performance from Paul George (career-high in points in a playoff game, 41), has made it 2-3 in their against.

This means that the Western Finals series will go back to California to face Game 6 of a tie that has remained wide open. The players of Tyronn lueHead coach of the Clippers, they have the opportunity to draw 3-3 in front of their audience at the Staples Center (in the early hours of next Wednesday through Thursday from 3:00 a.m., peninsular time).

Precisely, Tyronn Lue himself is one of the main figures that the spotlights are pointing to after the ‘Clipper’ victory this past dawn. And is that, according to NBA Statistics, the ‘head coach’ of the Angelina franchise is one of the best in the world acting under pressure.

Lue has led an NBA team in elimination games up to 12 times throughout his coaching career. Of those 12 games, he has won 10 of them. That is, 83.3% of the ‘Elimination Games’ Tyronn Lue wins them.

The Los Angeles Clippers morale is in the dark right now. Despite the absence of its main star, Kawhi Leonard, the franchise has a 2021 Playoffs to remember. In the 1st round they beat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games after starting 0-2 down in the tie. In the Conference Semis, against the Utah Jazz, they won four straight games also after starting 0-2 down.