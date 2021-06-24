NBA Stats: Trae Young’s Historic Match Records

The first game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the Hawks 116-113, had a name of its own that reigned throughout the game: Bring young.

The Atlanta point guard knew it was his night, and he did not hesitate to complete, but rather the best, one of his best performances since arriving in the league in the 2018 Draft. With 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, and by record. In the NBA Statistics, Young recorded several competition and playoff records in his record:

Youth, divine treasure

At 22, Trae Young became the youngest player in NBA history, along with Luka Doncic (he did it in Game 7 of the 1st round against the Los Angeles Clippers), to achieve a performance of 45+ PTS and 10+ AST in a playoff game.

At the height of the greatest of all time

On the list of the highest individual scoring points in a Conference Finals game, Trae Young has placed fourth on the list, being the only 22-year-old along with LeBron James:

Michael Jordan – 54 PTS Dirk Nowitzki – 50 PTS LeBron James – 49 PTS LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki and Trae Young – 48 PTS

Writing your name on the empty pages of the NBA

With his 48 points and 11 assists, Trae Young has become the first player of all time to reach 45 PTS and 10 AST in a Playoff Conference Finals game.

Nothing better than a debut

As a rookie in a Conference Finals, Young has been the player with the most points scored (48). Next on the list is Amar’e Stoudemire (41), followed by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (40 both).