NBA stats: Trae Young makes history with an individual record only emulated by Lebron James

The elimination of Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final of the NBA 2021 playoffs can’t obscure the fact that Bring young has set an amazing postseason, being a great protagonist of the NBA statistics. And it is that the base and star of the Hawks has become the second player in the history of the league to finish a playoffs averaging more than 28 points and more than 9 assists, having played a minimum of 15 games. Something simply amazing that before him, he had only achieved Lebron james in 2018.

Players in NBA history to average 28+ PPG and 9+ APG in a single playoff run (min 15 games): – LeBron James in 2018

– Trae Young in his first playoffs pic.twitter.com/vxHikeUGec – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2021