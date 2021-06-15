NBA stats: Trae Young explores his limits in assisting distribution

Bring young he does not stop evolving as a player and every night he surprises by incorporating new tricks to his immense talent. The base of Atlanta Hawks he is aware that his team needs a lot of players to get involved in attack and he is finding a way to do it with a simply amazing vision of the game. In the fourth game of the series NBA 2021 playoffs Against the Philadelphia 76ers, he hit his best postseason assists record, totaling 18, becoming the first NBA player since Tim Hardaway in 1991 to achieve that record by scoring 25 points.

Bring Young tonight: 25 pts

18 AST (career-high playoff) That’s the most assists in a playoff game by a 25-point scorer since Tim Hardaway in 1991. pic.twitter.com/2unsqmaE5p – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 15, 2021