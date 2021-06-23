NBA Stats: Phoenix Suns win over Clippers keys

Something great is being forged in a franchise that does not yet know what it is to wear a ring and that in these NBA 2021 playoffs is meeting all the conditions to achieve it. Not even the absence of Chris paul is eroding the winning spirit and basketball arguments of some Phoenix suns absolutely unleashed and full of confidence. Well worked on a defensive level and with a huge level of dedication from the secondary, they are subjecting to Los Angeles Clippers, who find no loopholes to impose their authority. They were close to starting a victory suffered, but DeAndre Ayton avoided it on the horn in a match from which many conclusions can be drawn in terms of NBA statistics it means.

These are the 5 keys to the victory of the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA 2021 playoffs:

1. Points in the painting taking advantage of Ayton’s dominance

They scored a whopping 60 points in the paint, which is double the Clippers. Despite having a terrible day from the triple, with only 6/26, they did not abuse that argument but tried to diversify their attacks and give more prominence to an Ayton who abused Zubac again and again. He finished with 24 points and 24 rebounds, which is the 5th game of his career in the playoffs above 20/10 and 65% shooting from the field.

Most games with 20+ PTS, 10+ REB, 65+ FG% in a single playoffs by a Suns player: 5 – Deandre Ayton in 2021

4 – Charles Barkley in 1993 pic.twitter.com/IeZthfW1id – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 23, 2021

2. Ball movement and team play

The absence of Paul does not make him bet on an individualistic game by Booker, but the philosophy of sharing the ball and looking for an open teammate is still valid. This is demonstrated by the 24 assists with which they finished the game, above the 19 for Clippers.

3. Clairvoyance on free throws

In such close matches, it is essential to be right from the free throw line, something that tipped the balance on his side. While the Angelenos failed 7 of 25 attempts, including Paul George, the Suns finished with a brilliant 16/18, without their hand shaking at peak moments.

4. Excellent level of Cameron Payne

When a star is injured, you never expect a substitute to come out of the bench to act as a reference player, but it is what Payne is doing. He finished with 29 points, the maximum of his professional career, distributing 9 assists and without losing a single ball.

Cam Payne’s Finals MVP campaign continues. 29 PTS (career-high)

9 AST

0 TOV pic.twitter.com/Xz3aHLbyPu – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 23, 2021

5. Impeccable emotional management of the last quarter

Those of Arizona have a special mettle in the key situations of the parties and it was demonstrated again. They accumulate a whopping 9 consecutive games won, and have only been behind on the scoreboard in 30 seconds of the last quarter adding the total of the games in this streak.