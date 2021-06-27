NBA stats: Phoenix Suns win one of their worst performances heading into the basket

The Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 have remained highly positioned in favor of Phoenix suns after his victory in Game 4 of the tie against Los Angeles Clippers. The Arizona franchise has taken the victory despite the bad game it has played offensively, and that has caused the game to end with a short 84-80 in its favor.

In fact, as the NBA Statistics point out, the Suns have won thanks to free throws, since their collective performance throughout the second half (third and last quarter) is summarized as follows:

34 points scored. 24% in field goals (10-41 TC) 0 triples scored (0-9 T3).