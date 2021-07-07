NBA Stats: Phoenix Suns Historic Hit Free Throw

Phoenix suns is running to be champion of the NBA Finals 2021 and one of the great secrets to their success lies in the tremendous success they are having from the free throw during all these playoffs. No other team in the history of the league has achieved such a high percentage of success in the postseason, playing at least 10 games, as the one in Arizona. A whopping 87% is the data, which they followed with a 25/26 in the first game against the Bucks.

