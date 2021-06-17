NBA Stats: Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks Disaster

It is very difficult to explain that a team like Philadelphia 76ers can throw all the work of a season away in the second parts of the two biggest games of the season. They are facing a unique opportunity to make history and close the circle of that growth process that led them to be the worst sports team in the history of the United States. They have a solid project and it will be very difficult for them to continue and retain Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons if they are not able to continue progressing in these NBA 2021 playoffs and take advantage of the fact of having been leaders of the Eastern Conference. What happened in the fifth game, wasting a 22-point lead at halftime, is more than blushing for a team that intends to qualify for the ring. It is worth taking a look at NBA statistics collected by ESPN to understand the magnitude of the disaster.

The only team in the last 25 years in the NBA to lose advantages of more than 18 points in two consecutive postseason games The 22-point deficit that Atlanta Hawks managed to overcome has been the third highest in the history of the playoffs Philadelphia 76ers accumulated a balance of 165-0 in the last 25 seasons in games in which they led at some point by at least 25 points They came to have an advantage of 24 points with 14 minutes and 10 seconds left in the game, having a 99.7% success rate percentage

Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons did not score a single field goal in the second half and the point guard recorded a 32.8% free throw hit, the second worst figure in playoff history, behind Ben Wallace’s 27.3 in 2006.

Before this panorama, Doc Rivers he was outraged at his team. “We lost six balls in the first six possessions of the third quarter. We scored very little and we let them come back. It is impossible to pretend to win a game by scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter and conceding 40. All this depends on us, we have to find out what it is. what happens “, assured the technician of some Philadelphia 76ers who can waste a unique opportunity on these NBA 2021 playoffs.