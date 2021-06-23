NBA stats: Paul George and his deadly negative free throw streak

Paul george is assuming the leadership role in Los Angeles Clippers in the absence of Kawhi, but it is not being enough for the team to be able to impose Phoenix suns. Despite their good role, they were key in the future of the second game of the series of NBA 2021 playoffs missing up to five free throws, something unacceptable for a player of his level and in this context. He had only missed so many free throws on one occasion and it was 8 years ago.

