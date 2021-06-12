NBA stats: Nikola Jokic catches up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain

Despite the defeat in the third game of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, Denver nuggets has witnessed a performance to remember his star Nikola Jokic. The recently named MVP of the Season reached 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a spectacular triple-double.

This performance, in terms of NBA Statistics, has left the Serbian center as the only player in history, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, to achieve a 30-20-10 in a playoff game.