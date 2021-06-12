NBA stats: Nikola Jokic catches up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain

Despite the defeat in the third game of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, Denver nuggets has witnessed a performance to remember his star Nikola Jokic. The recently named MVP of the Season reached 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a spectacular triple-double.
This performance, in terms of NBA Statistics, has left the Serbian center as the only player in history, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, to achieve a 30-20-10 in a playoff game.
Nikola Jokic goes off for the 3rd 30+ point, 20+ rebound, 10+ assist triple-double in #NBAPlayoffs history. –
32 pts
20 REB
10 AST pic.twitter.com/q8MnTd057M
– NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2021