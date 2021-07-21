in NBA

NBA stats: Milwaukee Bucks and the select franchise club that rallied from 0-2 in the NBA Finals

Milwaukee bucks has achieved a historic feat within the reach of very few teams throughout the NBA history. So much so that those of Giannis Antetokounmpo have become the third franchise that manages to chain four consecutive victories when they went 0-2 in the NBA Finals, after the Portland Trail Blazers, in 1977, and the Miami Heat, in 2006. In addition, two other teams managed to overcome a 0-2 against, although leaving another game in their comeback, such as the Boston Celtics, in 1969, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2016.

Medvedev: “The top players are used to five-star hotels, but I have no complaints”

The Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 2022, in Spain